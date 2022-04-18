Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $101.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 4,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,586. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

