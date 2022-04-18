HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.02

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 67773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
