HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.02

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 67773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get HOYA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.