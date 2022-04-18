HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will announce $16.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.23 billion. HP reported sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $65.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.44 billion to $66.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.30 billion to $68.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 12,585,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,670,779. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $45,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

