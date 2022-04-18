Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,300,863 shares.The stock last traded at $7.57 and had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 424,400 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

