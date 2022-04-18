HUNT Hits Market Capitalization of $90.64 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. HUNT has a total market cap of $90.64 million and $12.42 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

