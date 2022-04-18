Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 159,083,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.73% of Huntsman worth $55,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $343,189,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 26.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 848,352 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

