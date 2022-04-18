Hyperion (HYN) Trading Down 28% This Week

Hyperion (HYN) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $109.38 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00109280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.