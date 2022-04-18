Hyve Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $549,287.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.09 or 0.07403040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,292.54 or 1.00060214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041821 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

