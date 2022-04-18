I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0232

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $453,640.90 and approximately $23.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,525,279 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

