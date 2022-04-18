I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0232

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $453,640.90 and approximately $23.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00270913 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011626 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004242 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00021154 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.00655999 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.
About I/O Coin
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
I/O Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
