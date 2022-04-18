iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,857. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

