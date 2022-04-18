Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.