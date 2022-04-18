ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.78

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 13833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

