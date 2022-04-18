ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.78

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 13833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
