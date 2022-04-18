Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.85 or 0.07378828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.55 or 0.98966945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048477 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

