Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 90,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INDP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of INDP stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.50. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.