IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $216.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.