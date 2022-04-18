IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,194,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

