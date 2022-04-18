IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.