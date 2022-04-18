IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MATX opened at $87.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

