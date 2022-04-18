IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

