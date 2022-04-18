IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $100.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

