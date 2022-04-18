IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $95.10 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

