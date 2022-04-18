INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 289,680 shares of company stock worth $21,805,063. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,250. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.89%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

