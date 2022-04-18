INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.
Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 289,680 shares of company stock worth $21,805,063. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INDT stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,250. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.89%.
About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
