Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.00

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07.

About Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products.

