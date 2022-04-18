Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ingredion by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

