InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $40,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,139. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

