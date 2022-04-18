Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 2,710 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92.

On Monday, March 7th, Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,545.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,696.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,796.59.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,349.07.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

