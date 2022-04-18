Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $119,168.86 and approximately $210,491.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00106286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

