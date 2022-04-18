Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $13.94

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $13.47. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 2,526 shares changing hands.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 36.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 398,419 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

