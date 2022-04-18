Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,310,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,047,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,611,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,300,600.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

