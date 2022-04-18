Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.19. 52,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,660. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

