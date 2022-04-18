International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.60. 25,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,358. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

