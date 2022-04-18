International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of IPCFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

