Internxt Market Capitalization Tops $11.23 Million (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for about $10.03 or 0.00024608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $11.23 million and $403,941.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internxt has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

INXT is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

