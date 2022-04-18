Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.68 and last traded at $116.22. Approximately 2,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 430,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.95.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.