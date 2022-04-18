Inverse Finance (INV) Price Tops $262.15

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $262.15 or 0.00646778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00264075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.