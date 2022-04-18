Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.50

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 19385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

