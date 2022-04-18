Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

PDP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

