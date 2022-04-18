Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,995. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

