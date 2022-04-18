Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 175,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,774. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.