Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Invitae traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 222851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

