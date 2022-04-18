Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT Raised to €95.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from €88.00 ($95.65) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($94.57) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.