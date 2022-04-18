IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock remained flat at $$2.60 during midday trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 946,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

