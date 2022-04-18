IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock remained flat at $$2.60 during midday trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.