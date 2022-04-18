iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.60

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

