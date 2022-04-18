iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.59

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 1167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.