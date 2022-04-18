iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

LDEM traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,067. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $66.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,354,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter.

