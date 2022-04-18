iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.