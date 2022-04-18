iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.07

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.07 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 79947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,812,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,345,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

