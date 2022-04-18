iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. 1,119,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,882,063. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

