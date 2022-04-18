iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.13% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Shares of ENZL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.14. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,206. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $65.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.