ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITV. Barclays downgraded ITV to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

LON ITV opened at GBX 77.02 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.30. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In related news, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($48,866.30). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,029 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,357.66). Insiders have bought 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 over the last ninety days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

